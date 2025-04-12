Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajel Projects wins power transmission projects worth in excess of Rs 400 crore

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Bajel Projects (Bajel) announced the receipt of new orders for key power transmission infrastructure projects in India, collectively classified in the ultra mega band (Rs 400+ crore). These orders, received from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and from Inergy Infra , further solidify Bajel Projects' position as a trusted and reliable partner in the power sector.

The new orders encompass a range of critical projects aimed at strengthening and expanding India's power transmission capabilities. Bajel has been awarded this above contract by PGCIL, on behalf of their SPV M/s KURNOOL-IV POWER TRANSMISSION", for the construction of a 765kV Double Circuit (D/C) transmission line from Kurnool IV to Kurnool III PS in Andhra Pradesh. This project is part of the Transmission System for Integration of Kurnool-IV REZ-Phase-I (for 4.5GW). The project is slated for completion within 23 months.

 

Additionally, Bajel has also secured two orders from Inergy Infra Private, Pune, for projects related to the evacuation of power from a 550MW solar-wind hybrid power plant at Beed, Maharashtra. These projects include the construction of a 400kV Transmission system and construction of a 400kV New AIS Substation. Both projects are to be completed within 12 months each.

These wins, marking a strong start to the financial year, reinforce our commitment to executing impactful solutions for India's power sector. Both orders demonstrate Bajel Projects' expertise in executing complex power transmission projects, including the construction of high-voltage transmission lines and substations. The company's commitment to timely execution, quality, and safety is emphasized by these significant wins, said Rajesh Ganesh, MD and CEO of Bajel Projects.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

