IRCON International secures order worth Rs 127.80 crore

IRCON International secures order worth Rs 127.80 crore

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

IRCON International said that it has received an order worth Rs 127.80 from S&T (Construction), North Western Railway, Indian Railways for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a microprocessor-based EI system.

The order is valued at Rs 127,80,36,115.49 and is to be executed within 24 months from the date of issuance of the letter of acceptance (LoA).

The scope of work includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a microprocessor-based EI system (with an inbuilt block instrument in EI) as per RDSO specifications at 20 stations of the Ajmer Division. The project also includes automatic block signalling and associated indoor and outdoor works related to signalling and telecom systems/gears.

 

IRCON International is a Navratna, public-sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. Its core competence lies in railways and highways. IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka).

IRCON International's consolidated net profit dropped 64.81% to Rs 86.10 crore while revenue from operations declined 10.81% to Rs 2,612.86 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The scrip advanced 2.75% to end at Rs 149.60 on Friday, 11 April 2025.

The stock market will remain closed on Monday, 14 April 2025, in observance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

