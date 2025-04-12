Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashoka Buildcon emerges L1 bidder for Central Railway project

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon has announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project awarded by Central Railway, valued at Rs 568.86 crore.

The project involves the construction of earthwork, major and minor bridges, road under bridges (RUBs), permanent way (P. Way) work, and other miscellaneous civil works related to the gauge conversion from Pachora to Jamner (approximately 53.3 km), excluding the Pachora yard and road overbridges. The work is scheduled to be completed within 30 calendar months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 502% to Rs 661.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 109.8 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10% to Rs 2,387.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon rose 0.27% to end at Rs 186.40 on Friday, 11 April 2025.

The stock market will remain closed on Monday, 14 April 2025, in observance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

