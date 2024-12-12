Bajel Projects wins transmission project from Torrent Power

Bajel Projects has been awarded a supply of Goods and Services contract by Solapur Transmission (a Project SPV Company of Torrent Power). The scope of the EPC work includes Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection, Civil Work, Testing & Commissioning Work for Establishment of 400/220 KV Solapur PS (New) & Establishment of 400 KV Line Bays] 2 nos. (Power Grid Solapur), Solapur, Maharashtra
