Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NESCO secures Rs 200 cr project from National Highways Logistics Management

NESCO secures Rs 200 cr project from National Highways Logistics Management

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
NESCO announced that National Highways Logistics Management has declared the Company as Highest Bidder and has accepted the proposal for Developing, Operating and Maintaining of Wayside Amenities on Hyderabad Visakhapatnam Expressway in Khammam - Devarapalle Section on Lease Basis. The lease period for the project is 30 years with an option to extend the lease agreement for another 30 years.

Project details:

The total cost the Company has to incur for development of Wayside Amenities is estimated at ~ Rs. 50 crore for each of the 4 sites.

The estimated annualised revenue from 4 sites is ~ Rs. 300 crore from year 4 of operations.

 

The annual lease rent is Rs. 4.29 crore for 4 sites with fixed annual revision basis increase in WPI and CPI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

One yr of Parliament security breach: 3 chargesheets, 6 in jail, probe on

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Gukesh

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Donald Trump

Trump rings NYSE opening bell, marks 2nd time as Time's Person of the Year

'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

Parliament Session: Cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon