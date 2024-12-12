Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions partners with WebID Group

Firstsource Solutions partners with WebID Group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Firstsource Solutions announced its partnership with WebID Group, a leading digital identification provider. This collaboration further strengthens their Trust & Safety offering, by enhancing their platform security, optimizing the online identity process and reducing potential fraudulent or malicious actors.

Firstsourcefs experts, armed with local linguistic and cultural knowledge, work alongside cutting]edge technology to ensure accuracy, eliminate bias, and enforce robust safety protocols. While deepening Firstsource's expertise in the critical areas of Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti]Money Laundering (AML), and Identity (ID) Verification, this partnership will also enhance its capabilities in Platform Penetration Testing and Red Teaming. The integration of WebID Groupfs cutting]edge digital identification technology with Firstsourcefs global delivery excellence, the partnership aims to elevate platform safety, foster end]user trust, and protect businesses from sophisticated security threats.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

One yr of Parliament security breach: 3 chargesheets, 6 in jail, probe on

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Gukesh

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Donald Trump

Trump rings NYSE opening bell, marks 2nd time as Time's Person of the Year

'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

Parliament Session: Cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon