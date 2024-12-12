Business Standard
Shakti Pumps gets empanelled with MSEDCL

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

For supply of 25,000 Solar Pumping Systems in Maharashtra

Shakti Pumps (India) has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 25,000 Standalone Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps collectively worth Rs. 754.30 crore (inclusive of GST) for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Scheme.

Under this Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL, the company will receive a series of orders from MSEDCL over the next 1 year that will cumulatively amount to 25,000 pumps with a total value of Rs. 754.30 crore (inclusive of GST). The stipulated timeline of 60 days for the execution of these orders will commence from the date each work order is issued.

 

Shakti Pumps (India) Chairman, Dinesh Patidar, also expressed his delight on receiving the Letter of Empanelment: We are delighted to have received the Letter of Empanelment for 25,000 pumps from MSEDCL, a development which would significantly bolster our robust order book position. This is second major Letter of Empanelment we have received from the Government of Maharashtra during the past year, following the initial Letter of Empanelment for 50,000 pumps. This achievement reinforces our position as a prominent player under the Solar Pumping System in Maharashtra. We remain committed to securing additional orders and ensuring their prompt execution.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

