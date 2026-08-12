Concord Enviro slides on reporting dismal Q1 performance

Concord Enviro Systems declined 3.20% to Rs 264.75 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 175.69 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 41.19 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, revenue from operations declined 16.65% YoY to Rs 853.47 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,023.92 crore in Q1 FY26.

Loss before tax stood at Rs 197.10 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 58.09 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA declined to a loss of Rs 149.41 crore in Q1 FY27 from a loss of Rs 8.88 crore in Q1 FY26.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL has in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain, including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT).

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