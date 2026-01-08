Balaji Amines soars after Maharashtra incentives approval

Balaji Amines jumped 12.27% to Rs 1204.10 after the company announced the receipt of an Eligibility Certificate under Maharashtra's Package Scheme of Incentives, 2013.

The rally followed the companys disclosure that the Directorate of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, has granted incentives for the expansion of Unit IV at Chincholi MIDC in Solapur under the Mega Projects category.

Under the scheme, Balaji Amines is eligible for Industrial Promotion Subsidy of up to Rs 258 crore. The subsidy is linked to 50% of the SGST payable on sales of eligible finished products within Maharashtra.

The company will also benefit from electricity duty exemption. It has been granted a 100% waiver on stamp duty as well.

These incentives will be available for seven years. The period runs from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2030.

Balaji Amines is engaged in the activity of manufacture and sale of Aliphatic Amines, speciality chemicals and its derivatives.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Balaji Amines declined 15.67% to Rs 34.56 crore while net sales declined 1.82% to Rs 340.55 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News