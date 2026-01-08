Ministry of Rural Development and Department of Posts Sign MoU to accelerate rural economic transformation

Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the Department of Posts signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to institutionalize convergence for expanding financial services, logistics, and market access in rural areas. The partnership gives concrete shape to the Union Budget 2025 vision of repositioning India Post as a key driver of rural economic transformation. Under the MoU, Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission, Ministry of Rural Development, will promote adoption of savings, deposits, insurance, and pension products of India Post among SHG households. The Mission will identify and nurture SHG women as Business Correspondents (BC Sakhis), facilitating their training, certification, and deployment. India Post, through IPPB, will provide end-to-end support including onboarding, handholding, technology-enabled monitoring dashboards, and exploration of customised insurance solutions, thereby deepening last-mile financial access in rural areas The partnership will also unlock new market opportunities for women-led SHG enterprises by integrating them with India Posts logistics ecosystem. The Mission will identify SHG and federation-level enterprises with logistics potential and support capacity building in packaging, documentation, and export readiness. India Post will extend logistics, packaging, and export facilitation services, including through Dak Niryat Kendras, and explore promotional avenues for SHG products through its extensive postal network

Powered by Capital Market - Live News