Currency in circulation soars 10.2% on year

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.30% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 39.23 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell 0.50% in the same period to Rs 47.99 lakh crore. Currency in circulation soared 10.2% on a year ago basis compared to 5.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation gained 5.3% so far while the reserve money has contracted 0.60%.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

