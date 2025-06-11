Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 65.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.32% to Rs 974.40 croreNet profit of Jhajjar Power declined 65.80% to Rs 80.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 974.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1111.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.38% to Rs 302.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 366.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 3985.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4096.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales974.401111.30 -12 3985.804096.20 -3 OPM %18.2232.85 -15.8019.15 - PBDT155.70362.80 -57 612.80709.70 -14 PBT103.40310.60 -67 401.10497.20 -19 NP80.60235.70 -66 302.40366.00 -17
