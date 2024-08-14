Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 81.30 croreNet profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 7.23% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales81.3076.76 6 OPM %9.629.80 -PBDT6.005.56 8 PBT4.734.40 8 NP3.413.18 7
