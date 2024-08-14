Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 81.30 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 7.23% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.81.3076.769.629.806.005.564.734.403.413.18