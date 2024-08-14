Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.56% to Rs 30.03 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.56% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.0340.34-11.22-6.74-1.10-1.15-1.74-1.74-1.54-1.73