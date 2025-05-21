Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 8.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 41.05 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 8.38% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.40% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 151.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.0538.84 6 151.69141.97 7 OPM %26.4625.36 -26.6323.33 - PBDT12.6310.98 15 46.6637.52 24 PBT11.8410.36 14 43.9335.18 25 NP8.547.88 8 32.0625.98 23
