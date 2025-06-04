Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.15% to Rs 7.20 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads declined 14.29% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.15% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.36% to Rs 3.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 31.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.208.69 -17 31.5628.22 12 OPM %13.336.33 -13.099.36 - PBDT1.241.27 -2 5.454.83 13 PBT0.881.05 -16 4.063.68 10 NP0.660.77 -14 3.092.75 12
