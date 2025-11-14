Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 91.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.97% to Rs 13.72 croreNet profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 91.04% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 92.97% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.727.11 93 OPM %3.3515.33 -PBDT0.210.83 -75 PBT0.080.67 -88 NP0.060.67 -91
