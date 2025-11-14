Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit rises 0.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.36% to Rs 32.10 croreNet profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 0.30% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.36% to Rs 32.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales32.1048.90 -34 OPM %4.8613.13 -PBDT18.5624.72 -25 PBT16.5022.68 -27 NP13.5413.50 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content