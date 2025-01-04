Business Standard

Bandhan Bank deposits rise 20% YoY in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rose by 20.07% to Rs 1,40,999 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024 from Rs 1,17,422 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The bank's total deposits were lower by 1.1% as compared with Rs 1,42,510 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 September 2024.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 44,204 crore in the quarter ended Q3 FY25, up 31% YoY but down 3.7% QoQ.

Retail to total deposits ratio stood at 68.6% in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, as against 71.3% recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The bank's CASA deposits at Rs 44,735 crore in the quarter ended Q3 FY25, up 5.5% YoY but down 5.4% QoQ.

 

The CASA ratio stood at 31.7% in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, as against 36.1% in the quarter ended December 2023 and 33.2% in the quarter ended September 2024.

Loans & advances (on book + PTC) increased by 15% to Rs 1,33,285 crore in the quarter ended 30 December 2024 from Rs 1,15,940 crore posted in the quarter ended 30 December 2023. On a QoQ basis, the loan book has rose by 2% from Rs 1,30,649 crore.

The bank's LCR as of 31 December 2024 stood approximately at 164.6%. Collection efficiency for the month of December 2024 was approximately 97.6% as compared with 98.2% in September 2024. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 97.4%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 98.3% in December 2024.

Bandhan Bank is an India-based banking company. The bank's segments include Treasury, retail banking, corporate/wholesale banking, and other banking businesses. The Treasury segment includes investments in sovereign securities and trading operations and also includes the central funding unit. The Retail Banking segment includes lending to individuals/small businesses through the branch network and other delivery channels, subject to the orientation, nature of the product, granularity of the exposure, and low value of individual exposure thereof. It also includes liability products, card services, Internet banking, mobile banking, ATM services, and NRI services.

The bank reported 29.99% growth in standalone net profit to Rs 937.44 crore on 21.11% rise in total income to Rs 6,094.53 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.99% to end at Rs 157.70 on Friday, 3 January 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

