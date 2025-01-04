Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank reports 13% YoY growth in total business in Q3 FY25

IDBI Bank reports 13% YoY growth in total business in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

IDBI Bank said that its total business jumped 12.9% to Rs 4,89,346 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,33,443 crore in Q3 FY24.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 2,82,439 crore in Q3 FY25, up 9.29% year on year.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,06,907 crore, up 18.23% YoY, while CASA deposit was at Rs 1,30,899 crore, up 2% YoY.

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include the corporate/ wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationships covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory/syndication and project appraisal.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 34.3% to Rs 1,860.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,385.40 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.Total income grew by 24.8% year on year to Rs 8,812.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

 

Shares of IDBI Bank added 1.20% to end at Rs 77.55 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dabur India expects low single-digit revenue growth in Q3 FY25

Dabur India expects low single-digit revenue growth in Q3 FY25

IndusInd Bank's net advances climb 13% YoY in Q3 FY25

IndusInd Bank's net advances climb 13% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Finance new loans climb 14% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Finance new loans climb 14% YoY in Q3 FY25

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 16,450 crore in Q3

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 16,450 crore in Q3

Bharti Airtel allots 4.61 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Bharti Airtel allots 4.61 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon