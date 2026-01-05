Monday, January 05, 2026 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bandhan Bank jumps as total deposits rise 11% YoY in Q3 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Bandhan Bank advanced 2.84% to Rs 148.70 after the bank's total deposits rose by 11.1% to Rs 156,723 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, compared to Rs 141,002 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The bank's total deposits declined by 0.9% compared with the Rs 158,075 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 43,303 crore in Q3 FY26, down 2% YoY and 5.8% QoQ.

The retail-to-total deposits ratio rose to 72.37% in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, compared to 68.65% recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 42,730 crore in Q3 FY26, down 4.5% YoY and 3.3% QoQ.

The CASA ratio declined to 27.26% in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, compared to 31.73% in the quarter ended 31 December 2024 and 27.97% in the quarter ended September 2025.

Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased by 10% to Rs 145,227 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 132,019 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) advanced 3.7% from Rs 140,041 crore.

The bank's LCR as of 31 December 2025 stood approximately at 149.14%. Collection efficiency for the month of December 2025 was approximately 98.1%, compared with 97.8% in September 2025. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 98%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 98.3% in December 2025.

Bandhan Bank is a private sector bank. Its distribution network spans nearly 6,350 outlets. It added 9 lakh customers during the quarter, and current customers stand at over 3.23 crore customers. The bank currently has over 73,500 employees.

The banks net profit plunged 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 112 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 937 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to a steep rise in provisions. Net total income declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,135 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

