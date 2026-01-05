Monday, January 05, 2026 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mini Diamonds India rises after bagging $1.85 million export order

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Mini Diamonds (India) jumped 4.15% to Rs 25.10 after the company announced that it has secured an export order worth $1.85 million (approximately Rs 16.65 crore) for the supply of lab-grown diamonds to a prominent overseas client based in Hong Kong.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order is expected to further strengthen its export momentum and international order pipeline. Continued demand from overseas buyers highlights MDILs ability to convert repeat enquiries into confirmed business across export markets. The latest order also adds to the companys growing export traction from Hong Kong, reaffirming the region as a key market in its international export journey.

The company added that this continued export traction aligns with MDILs strategy to deepen its presence in priority markets through disciplined execution, product consistency and customer continuity. It remains focused on strengthening operational readiness to service repeat orders, improving turnaround efficiency, and building a sustainable overseas order book, while continuing to explore additional opportunities across key international geographies.

 

Commenting on the development, Upendra N. Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Mini Diamonds (India), said that the export order reflects sustained confidence from our international customers and reinforces our ability to build repeat business in key overseas markets, including Hong Kong. Our focus remains on stringent quality standards, predictable delivery timelines, and disciplined execution to strengthen customer continuity. As we scale our export footprint, we are enhancing operational readiness and turnaround efficiency to support repeat orders and progressively larger requirements, while building a resilient and sustainable international order book.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

