CSB Bank hits record high on 21% YoY deposit growth in Q3 FY26

CSB Bank jumped 7.08% to Rs 516.35 after the bank's total deposits climbed 21% to Rs 40,460 crore as on 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 33,407 crore as on 31st December 2024.Of the total deposits, CASA increased 3% YoY to Rs 8,316 crore, while term deposits jumped 27% YoY to Rs 32,144 crore as of 31 December 2025.
Gross advance stood at Rs 37,208 crore as of 31st December 2025, registering the growth of 29% compared with Rs 28,915 crore as of 31st December 2024.
Advances against gold & gold jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) jumped 46% YoY to Rs 19,023 crore as of 31st December 2025.
CSB Bank offers a wide range of products and services to its customer, with particular focus on SME, Retail, and NRI customers and operates 838 branches as on 30 September 2025. The business is concentrated in Kerala with the remaining spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
The banks standalone net profit jumped 15.8% to Rs 160.33 crore on 37% increase in total income to Rs 1458.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 519.95 in intraday today.
