Bank deposits up 10.6% in FY25, Household sector accounts for largest share of deposits at 60.2%

Bank deposits up 10.6% in FY25, Household sector accounts for largest share of deposits at 60.2%

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that bank deposits grew (y-o-y) by 10.6 per cent during FY 2024-25 as compared to 13.0 per cent, net of merger of a non-bank with a bank with effect from July 1, 2023, in the previous year. Household sector accounted for the largest share of Scheduled Commercial Banks's deposits at 60.2 per cent; the share of female depositors was 20.7 per cent in March 2025. Branches in metropolitan areas, which constituted the dominant share in deposits, recorded 11.7 per cent annual growth in March 2025; whereas rural, semi-urban and urban centres registered 10.1 per cent, 8.9 per cent, and 9.3 per cent annual growth, respectively.

 

The higher returns on term deposits led to higher accretion in such deposits as compared to other type of deposits; the share of saving deposits declined to 29.1 per cent in March 2025 as compared to 30.8 per cent a year ago and 33.0 per cent two years ago. Nearly 68.4 per cent of term deposits were having the original maturity of one to three as on March 2025. The share of term deposits bearing interest rate of '7 per cent and above' increased and stood at 72.7 per cent in March 2025 as compared to 64.2 per cent a year ago and 33.5 per cent two years ago. The share of term deposits of size 'Rs. one crore and above' increased to 45.1 per cent in March 2025 from 43.7 per cent in March 2024. The share of senior citizens' deposits was 20.2 per cent of total deposits as on March 2025.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

