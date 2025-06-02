Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M gains as total sales rises 17% YoY to 84,110 units in May'25

M&M gains as total sales rises 17% YoY to 84,110 units in May'25

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra added 1.55% to Rs 3,024.55 after its overall auto sales grew by 17.33% to 84,110 vehicles sold in May 2025 as against 71,682 vehicles sold in May 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra & Mahindras (M&M) total auto sales declined 2.11% in May 2025 compared to 85,925 units sold in April 2025.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, registering a growth of 21% YoY and overall, 54,819 vehicles, including exports.

The company sold 21,392 units of commercial vehicles (LCV+MHCV) in May 2025, down 46.05% from 39,652 units sold in May 2024. Three-wheelers (including electric 3Ws) sales grew 11% YoY to 6,635 units in May 2025.

 

Total exports for the month stood at 3,652 vehicles, registering a growth of 37% on YoY basis.

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty recoup early losses as investors brush off Trump tariffs

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland records 5% rise in sales of trucks, buses, LCVs in May 2025

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty shrug off Trump's tariff threat in fag-end, end flat

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee rises after 4-day drop; capped at 85.39/$ on strong oil prices

Google Pixel 9

Google might give a glimpse of Pixel 10 series at pre-launch event: Details

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, In May, we achieved SUV sales of 52,431 units, a growth of 21%, and total vehicle sales of 84,110 units, a 17% growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our ICE and BEV portfolio.

Further, the company's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced that its total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during May 2025 were at 40,643 units, up 9.52% from 37,109 units in May 2024.

Domestic tractor sales grew by 10.43% to 38,914 units in May 2025, compared to 35,237 units sold in May 2024. Tractor exports fell 8% to 1,729 units in May 2025, compared to 1,872 units during the same period last year.

Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, We have sold 38914 tractors in the domestic market during May25, a growth of 10% over last year. Early advancement of above normal Southwest monsoon should bode well for kharif sowing. Land preparation activities are progressing well for paddy sowing. Approval of hike in MSP for Paddy and other kharif crops will bring positive sentiments among farmers. Better reservoir levels, Government announcement of record foodgrain production and introduction of various schemes will help farmers aim higher productivity going forward and in turn augur well for tractor demand. In the exports market, we have sold 1729 tractors.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The auto major's standalone net profit surged 21.85% to Rs 2,437.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,000.07 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 24.50% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,353.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cantabil Retail India launches 3 showrooms across India

Cantabil Retail India launches 3 showrooms across India

MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SPML Infra jumps after winning Rs 258 crore project from CMWSSB

SPML Infra jumps after winning Rs 258 crore project from CMWSSB

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon