GST collection hits Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May-25, up around 16% on year

GST collection hits Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May-25, up around 16% on year

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Indias gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for May 2025 hit Rs 2.01 lakh crore, marking a 16.4% jump from the Rs 1.72 lakh crore collected in May 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday. However, there is a moderation in the data on monthly front. In April 2025, Indias GST collections surged by 12.6% on year to an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore. GST collections have stayed over Rs 2 lakh crore mark for second month.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

