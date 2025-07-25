Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 26.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.53% to Rs 32866.31 croreNet profit of Bank of Baroda declined 26.62% to Rs 3469.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4727.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.53% to Rs 32866.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31143.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32866.3131143.13 6 OPM %60.6765.07 -PBDT5169.666339.53 -18 PBT5169.666339.53 -18 NP3469.164727.81 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content