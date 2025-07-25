Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 78.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.41% to Rs 1313.97 croreNet profit of Poonawalla Fincorp declined 78.54% to Rs 62.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 291.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.41% to Rs 1313.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 977.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1313.97977.59 34 OPM %49.5872.22 -PBDT105.48404.16 -74 PBT83.44389.65 -79 NP62.60291.64 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content