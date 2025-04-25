Friday, April 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nelco slumps after reporting dismal Q4 numbers

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Nelco tumbled 5.48% to Rs 577.65 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 6.10 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total income stood at Rs 70.16 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a decline of 14.79% from Rs 82.34 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax tanked 86.23% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1.13 crore during the quarter under review.

Total expenses declined 8.96% YoY to Rs 60.89 crore in Q4 FY24, compared with Rs 66.89 crore in Q4 FY24, and purchase of stock-in-trade was at Rs 11.11 crore (down 17.21% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit tanked 59.73% to Rs 9.53 crore on a 3.90% decline in total income to Rs 310.05 in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Nelco provides domestic satellite communication services to close user group networks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

