Friday, April 25, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul gains after Q4 PAT soars 117% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 25/sh

Atul gains after Q4 PAT soars 117% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 25/sh

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Atul jumped 4.60% to Rs 6,520.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 116.57% to Rs 126.50 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 58.41 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, total revenue from operations grew by 19.75% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,451.64 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 186.09 crore in Q4 FY25, up 124.17% as against Rs 83.01 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The companys total expenses increased 14.87% YoY to Rs 1,315.84 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 709.42 crore (up 16.03% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 118.87 crore (up 16.02% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from life science chemicals was at Rs 443.89 crore (up 17.84% YoY) and revenue from performance and other chemicals was at Rs 1,054.72 crore (up 21.28% YoY), during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 49.81% to Rs 483.93 crore on 18.14% rise in revenue to Rs 5,583.35 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Also Read

trading, stock market

Top Mid, smallcap stocks that rallied despite market fall today; check list

Corporate profit

Orient Electric Q4 results: Quarterly profit rises on strong demand

Canara Bank Securities ltd

Canara Bank cuts lending rates, making loans cheaper for customers

Exam results, results

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2025: Nagaland 10th, 12th results out at nbsenl.edu.in

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500pts at 79,300; broader indices crack 2% as India-Pak tensions rise

Meanwhile, the companys board has proposed a dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2025 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on 25 July 2025.

Atul has one of the biggest integrated chemical complexes in India with a well-diversified product portfolio of around 900 products and 400 formulations. Geographically, its sales are almost evenly distributed between domestic and exports. It has marketing offices through its subsidiaries in USA, UK, Germany, UAE, China, Brazil, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nelco slumps after reporting dismal Q4 numbers

Nelco slumps after reporting dismal Q4 numbers

Oriental Hotels PAT rises 8% YoY in Q4 FY25

Oriental Hotels PAT rises 8% YoY in Q4 FY25

VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon