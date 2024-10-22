Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banking stocks rise

Banking stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Banking stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE BANKEX index increasing 215.25 points or 0.36% at 59330.53 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.19%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 0.55%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.36%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 0.23%), and State Bank of India (up 0.18%), were the top gainers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Yes Bank Ltd (down 1.09%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.65%), and Canara Bank (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 481.45 or 0.87% at 55167.51.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 10.58 points or 0.07% at 16255.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.2 points or 0.28% at 24851.3.

More From This Section

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Sunteck Realty Ltd Slips 1.44%

Sunteck Realty Ltd Slips 1.44%

Route Mobile Ltd Spurts 1.4%

Route Mobile Ltd Spurts 1.4%

Atishay wins new order from Jodhpur Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay wins new order from Jodhpur Central Cooperative Bank

Meera Industries wins order of Rs 5.58 cr

Meera Industries wins order of Rs 5.58 cr

The BSE Sensex index was up 300.1 points or 0.37% at 81451.37.

On BSE,1037 shares were trading in green, 2069 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India lists 1% lower; Sensex up 250 pts; Nifty at 24,850

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India shares make poor start on bourses: List at 1% discount

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit, to hold talks with Putin today

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson ruled out of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

Crude oil can hit low $60s by 2025-end despite geopolitical conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon