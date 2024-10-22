Atishay wins new order from Jodhpur Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay has secured a new work order from The Jodhpur Central Cooperative Bank, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, for PACS Digitisation in the state of Rajasthan.
The work order includes the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of Micro ATMs devices as part of the PACS Digitisation initiative in the Rajasthan state. The estimated value of this project stands at Rs 98.70 lakhs.
