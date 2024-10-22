Meera Industries wins order of Rs 5.58 cr

Meera Industries announced that it has secured a significant domestic order from DNH Spinners. The order, valued at Rs 5.58 crore, underscores MEERA's dominant market position in the Indian carpet yarn sector, where the company continues to maintain a near-monopoly status.
This order includes the MEERABAH Bulking and Heat Setting Machine, along with the company's renowned carpet cabler and winding machines. These machines are known for their exceptional productivity, robust construction, and energy efficiency, meeting the stringent demands of high-volume carpet yarn manufacturing.
