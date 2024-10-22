Business Standard
Meera Industries wins order of Rs 5.58 cr

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Meera Industries announced that it has secured a significant domestic order from DNH Spinners. The order, valued at Rs 5.58 crore, underscores MEERA's dominant market position in the Indian carpet yarn sector, where the company continues to maintain a near-monopoly status.

This order includes the MEERABAH Bulking and Heat Setting Machine, along with the company's renowned carpet cabler and winding machines. These machines are known for their exceptional productivity, robust construction, and energy efficiency, meeting the stringent demands of high-volume carpet yarn manufacturing.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

