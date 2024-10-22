Business Standard
Route Mobile Ltd Spurts 1.4%

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 1.06% over last one month compared to 1.49% fall in BSE Teck index and 3.87% drop in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd gained 1.4% today to trade at Rs 1581.1. The BSE Teck index is up 0.51% to quote at 19495.25. The index is down 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd increased 1.08% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 37.94 % over last one year compared to the 25.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 1.06% over last one month compared to 1.49% fall in BSE Teck index and 3.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1407 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5044 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1942 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1388.6 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

