Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Sales decline 16.58% to Rs 232.87 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.58% to Rs 232.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 279.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales232.87279.14 -17 OPM %8.551.76 -PBDT9.74-5.15 LP PBT3.18-12.89 LP NP1.17-2.35 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

