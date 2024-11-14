Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 40.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 283.98 croreNet profit of Sterling Tools rose 40.21% to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 283.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales283.98210.17 35 OPM %11.3412.02 -PBDT31.7324.16 31 PBT23.0515.81 46 NP17.4712.46 40
