Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit declines 2.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit declines 2.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 53.54 crore
Net profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 2.76% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.5455.57 -4 OPM %12.9411.73 -PBDT5.725.60 2 PBT4.253.94 8 NP3.173.26 -3
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

