Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 23.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 23.37% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.34% to Rs 168.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.168.63260.8115.2213.4927.5135.2625.8532.6618.6224.30