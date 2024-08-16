MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 772.00 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 772.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 671.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.772.00671.125.604.4123.8816.9610.242.996.78-1.81