Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 170.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 242.58 crore
Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 170.62% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 242.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales242.58191.89 26 OPM %4.401.51 -PBDT14.739.71 52 PBT10.013.44 191 NP10.043.71 171
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

