Barclays Investments & Loans (India) standalone net profit rises 171.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.65% to Rs 85.57 croreNet profit of Barclays Investments & Loans (India) rose 171.82% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 85.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales85.5772.12 19 OPM %72.9666.44 -PBDT5.162.22 132 PBT4.401.86 137 NP2.991.10 172
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content