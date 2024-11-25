Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit rises 92.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 79.20 croreNet profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt rose 92.46% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 79.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales79.2059.29 34 OPM %81.2580.92 -PBDT22.3511.90 88 PBT22.3411.89 88 NP16.598.62 92
