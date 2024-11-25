Pace Automation standalone net profit rises 7.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Pace Automation rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.111.09 2 OPM %37.8429.36 -PBDT0.420.32 31 PBT0.390.30 30 NP0.290.27 7
