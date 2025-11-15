Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.64% to Rs 75.85 croreNet Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 49.64% to Rs 75.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales75.85150.62 -50 OPM %-11.325.28 -PBDT-13.740.55 PL PBT-20.22-11.66 -73 NP-20.22-4.16 -386
