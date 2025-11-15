TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit rises 67.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 2662.63 croreNet profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions rose 67.63% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 2662.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2512.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2662.632512.88 6 OPM %6.826.72 -PBDT160.47157.40 2 PBT23.3217.83 31 NP15.649.33 68
