Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit rises 71.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 21.40 croreNet profit of Deccan Health Care rose 71.70% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.4018.82 14 OPM %8.045.84 -PBDT1.551.08 44 PBT1.230.71 73 NP0.910.53 72
