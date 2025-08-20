Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with substantial gains; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Barometers trade with substantial gains; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with decent gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Realty shares extended gains for three trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 272.63 points or 0.34% to 81,919.04. The Nifty 50 index rose 84.85 points or 0.34% to 25,065.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.31%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,334 shares rose and 1,647 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.29% to 915.95. The index jumped 4.16% in the previous three trading sessions.

 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 300 pts; Nifty above 25,000; IT shares shine, Vedanta slips

SRM Contractors share price

Here's why this civil construction stock climbed 4% in trade on August 20

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor calls for regulation and taxation instead of banning online gaming

ipo market listing share market

Innovatiview India, Park Medi World, 3 others get Sebi nod for IPO launch

mutual fund, SIP

Earnings recovery can revive value funds, invest with 5-year horizonpremium

Phoenix Mills (up 4.09%), Lodha Developers (up 2.97%), Raymond (up 2.56%), Godrej Properties (up 1.27%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.87%), Sobha (up 0.44%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.37%) added.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.76%), Anant Raj (down 0.49%) and DLF (down 0.41%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.15% to 6.502 from the previous close of 6.512.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.9975 compared with its close of 87.1300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 98,650.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 98.32.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.21% to 4.311.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement rose 62 cents or 0.94% to $66.41 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vishnu Chemicals rallied 4.64% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vishnu Strontium has commenced commercial production of Strontium Carbonate at its Atchutapuram unit, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Satin Creditcare Network rose 0.66%. The company said that its a wholly owned subsidiary, Satin Finserv, has appointed Pramod Marar as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's oilmeal export dips 7% on year in Jul-25

India's oilmeal export dips 7% on year in Jul-25

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; European mrkt opens lower

Thomas Cook introduces contactless payment in collaboration with Google Pay and Mastercard

Thomas Cook introduces contactless payment in collaboration with Google Pay and Mastercard

Bank of India receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Bank of India receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Nitco update on ratings action from Infomerics

Nitco update on ratings action from Infomerics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon