Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Here's why this civil construction stock climbed 4% in trade on August 20

The northward movement in the company's share price came after the company announced to shareholders that it has secured new construction projects totaling a cumulative value of ₹174 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Shares of engineering construction and development (ECD) company, SRM Contractors, were in high demand on the bourses on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The company’s share price advanced 4.16 percent to log an intraday high of ₹503.85 per share on the National Stock Exchange during the intraday deals on Wednesday.
 
The northward movement in the company’s share price came after the company announced to shareholders that it has secured new construction projects totaling a cumulative value of ₹174 crore.
 
"The company has achieved significant growth in our project portfolio. As of this date, the company has secured new construction projects totaling ₹174 crore, which have been received in the normal course of business," said SRM Contractors in an exchange filing.
 
 
Earlier, on July 14, SRM Contractors reported a surge of 167.30 percent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) in its profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26) to ₹12.75 crore, up from ₹4.77 crore reported in Q1FY25. During the quarter, the company’s revenue from operations also climbed 159.52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹142.40 crore from ₹54.87 crore in Q1FY25.
 
SRM Contractors is an engineering construction and development (ECD) company specialising in road construction, including bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation, and other civil infrastructure projects. Operating primarily in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the company executes projects as an EPC contractor and also undertakes sub-contracting assignments for infrastructure construction.

As of August 20, 2025, the civil construction company commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,131.15 crore on the NSE.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹531 to ₹245.15 per share.
 
For the year to date, the company’s shares have yielded a return of nearly 26 percent to investors. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 has advanced nearly 5.5 percent during the same period.
 
The civil construction company’s shares continue to trade higher on the bourses. At the last check, the counter was quoted at ₹493 per share, higher by 1.92 percent from its previous close of ₹483.70 per share. A combined total of nearly 0.10 million equity shares of SRM Contractors, estimated to be valued at around ₹5 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

