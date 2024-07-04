Barometers turn rangebound; European market opens higher

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.82 points or 0.22% to 80,161.62. The Nifty 50 index rose 48.60 points or 0.20% to 24,335.10.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 80,392.64 and 24,401, respectively in morning trade. Further, the Nifty Bank also hits record high at 53,357.70 in early trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.70%.
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap and S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 47,111.16 and 53,826.87, respectively.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,255 shares rose and 1,615 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
HCL Technologies (up 2.99%), ICICI Bank (up 1.98%), Infosys (up 1.87%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.78%) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.49%) were major Nifty gainers.
HDFC Bank (down 2.13%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.53%), Wipro (down 1.18%), UltraTech Cement (down 1.03%) and Tech Mahindra (down 1.01%) were major Nifty losers.
More From This Section
Bajaj Finance fell 1.53%. The companys new loans booked increased by 10% to 10.97 million in Q1 FY25 as compared to 9.94 million recorded in Q1 FY24.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Vedanta added 1.66% after the diversified minerals company informed that its total aluminum production rose 3% to 5,96,000 tonnes in Q1 FY25, on account of better operational performance.
Persistent Systems rallied 3.13% after the company acquired a 100% stake in US-based software company Starfish Associates for $20.7 million.
GE T&D India jumped 4.10% after the company announced the receipt of an international order from Grid Solutions SAS, France, worth 64 million Euros (approximately Rs 576.43 crore).
Suryoday Small Finance Bank added 2.71% after the banks gross advances jumped 42% year-on-year at Rs 9,037 crore, deposits up 42% YoY at Rs 8,137 crore, CASA ratio stood at 17.7 in Q1 FY25 as compared with 20.1% in Q4 FY24 while GNPA was at 2.67% in Q1 FY25 as against 2.80% in Q4 FY25.
Global Markets:
European stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the U.K.'s general election in focus in the region.
Most Asian stocks traded higher on Thursday as Wall Street indexes, including the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite, hit record highs in holiday-shortened trading. Weak labor data, along with purchasing managers index readings, fueled investor bets on a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed meeting revealed concerns about a slowing economy and subsiding inflation, but officials desire additional data to justify rate cuts, leaving investors in wait-and-see mode.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content