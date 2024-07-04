Dalmia Bharat arm commences operations at AP unit

Dalmia Bharat announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalmia Cement commenced commercial production of 1.0 MTPA at the new cement mill installed at its existing cement plant at Kadapa plant, Andhra Pradesh (AP).

With the commencement of this production, the total cement manufacturing capacity of the Company stands increased to 46.6 MTPA.

The capacity expansion was to cater to growing cement market of southern region with an investment required of Rs 207 crore.

Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India, with the current capacity pegged at 41.7 million tonne.

The cement manufacturers consolidated net profit slipped 47.5% to Rs 320 crore despite of 10% growth in income from operations to Rs 4,307 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 1,848 on the BSE.

The commercial production of the additional capacity has already commenced on 3 July 2024. As on 30 June 2024, capacity utilization was 63%.